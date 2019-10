AVISTA helped Noxon Schools purchase and install a new scoreboard at the football field in time for the 2019 season.

For thousands of communities across the U.S., high school football is a big deal.

The whole town comes down to watch, to support their team, to cheer on the players they've watched grow up. Noxon is no exception.

However, things look slightly different in Noxon, because the town's 200 resid...