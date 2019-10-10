FS completes trail work

NEW CROSSING - The Forest Service, with the help of volunteers, rebuilt a creek crossing on the West Fork of the Swamp Creek Trail.

The Forest Service, with the help of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers and the Montana Conservation Corps (MCC), has rebuilt the Swamp Creek crossing at the West Fork of the Swamp Creek Trail on the Plains-Thompson Falls Ranger District. The project was implemented to improve public safety at the creek crossing and to improve the trail. The trail provides access to beautiful riparian scenery along the West Fork of Swamp Creek, hunting opportunities, and access to the Dee Creek trail to Penrose Peak.

"This is a fantastic example of the work that can be accomplished in collaboration with our partners. We're so grateful to the Backcountry Hunters and Anglers and Montana Conservation Corps for their help and support of this project. Recreationists will be able to enjoy this handy work for years to come," said Erin Carey, Plains-Thompson Falls District Ranger.

Originally nothing more than a narrow diameter log, the crossing now consists of a new large log stringer with a broad tread surface and sturdy handrail. The stringer used for the crossing weighed an estimated 5,700 pounds and required volunteer power and technical rigging to hoist into place.

Planning for this project began over a year in advance. The project was funded in part by a Recreational Trails Program (RTP) grant, administered by Montana State Parks, and was matched with 5% from Backcountry Hunters and Anglers to purchase the rigging equipment. Backcountry Hunters and Anglers also provided volunteer support needed to complete the project.

The MCC AmeriCorps volunteer crew, who have been rehabbing trails in the area all season with funds dedicated to recovery after the 2017 Sheep Gap Fire, were also instrumental with completion of the project.

For more information on the project or how you can get involved in future recreation projects on the Plains-Thompson Falls Ranger District call the District at 826-3821.