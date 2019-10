Justice Court Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden October 10, 2019



Sanders County Sheriff’s Office Latisha Muneoka, 31, speeding in restricted zone, $95. Joel Jonassen, 28, operating with expired registration, $85; operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $275. Martin Koskela, 59, violation of protective order, 1st offense, $100. Montana Highway Pa...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.