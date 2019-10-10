TF seeks input on growth policy

The Thompson Falls Planning Board is working on creating a new growth policy for the city. The growth policy will be a community plan and guide for improving services, infrastructure such streets and sewer and to encourage new businesses and economic development. The process will include an evaluation of existing conditions in the city, identifying trends and providing goals and specific projects that can help address issues related to economic development, local services, infrastructure, housing, natural resources, and other opportunities and issues identified by Thompson Falls residents.

To gather the advice and guidance of residents, the city and Great West Engineering have put together a survey that they are asking people to complete. The survey can be accessed online at http://www.surveymonkey.com/r/

MTK5LYM or a hard copy version can be picked up from City Hall or the Thompson Falls Library. The “kick-off” for the survey will be Monday, October 14, and the survey will run for about a month.

For more information on the survey contact City Clerk Chelsea Peterson at 827-3557or [email protected]