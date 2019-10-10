George Phillip Austin was born on November 24, 1935 to Laura Strong Austin and Alvin Emil Austin in Helena, Montana, in the midst of an earthquake ... and the world hasn't been the same since.

He was raised in Black Eagle, Augusta and Conrad, Montana, with his family, parents Laura (Lol) and Al, brother Ernie and sister Carol. George was a devoted son to his parents, Al and Laura, traveling hundreds of miles to do anything for them. Al worked in the ranching and later meat packing industries, a vocation George would also follow.

The family moved to Glasgow when George was in high school. He joined the U.S. Army in 1954, and was stationed at Ladd Army Airfield in Fairbanks, Alaska. Upon release in 1956, he returned to Glasgow to work at Austin Packing Co. with his father, mother and brother Ernie, and in Glasgow he met his lifetime love, Noreen Cuskelly. They married in 1958 and had a full family life raising their children Julie, Roxy, Danny (deceased as an infant), Casey, Kerri and Kelli in Glasgow.

George was a man of many trades, working in the meat packing industry, as a cattle buyer, Chevron station owner, contractor and developer of Duck Creek Supper Club, with adjacent trap shooting club and stock car racetrack. George enjoyed racing stock cars, competitive trap shooting, leather tooling, and was an avid bow hunter for many years in the "south country" around Fort Peck Lake.

After the five children graduated high school in 1989, George and Noreen began an adventure, traveling through California where George worked as a construction superintendent building U.S. Post Offices. In 1991 they moved to Spokane, Washington, to manage an apartment complex and provide maintenance services throughout Spokane Valley. In 2001 George and Noreen found their retirement piece of property in Trout Creek, Montana, and built their dream home with the help of family members.

George enjoyed his grandchildren, giving them rides on the riding lawnmower, or taking them fishing on Noxon Reservoir near their home. George enjoyed wine making and sausage making and proudly treated many family members and friends to his famous smoked ribs. It was in Trout Creek that George and Noreen met Ron and Barb Miller, who became fast friends of theirs and provided much assistance to them in the rough Trout Creek winters. George passed away at St. James Hospital in Butte, Montana, after moving there a few weeks prior.

George is survived by his wife of 61 years, Noreen, his daughter Julie Jurenka (husband Frank, granddaughter Emily and grandson Collin), daughter Roxy McGuire (husband Brian McGuire, grandson Cody Swank, granddaughter Kelsi Swank-Trygstad), son Casey Austin (wife Patty), granddaughter Cassie Vauthier (husband TJ, great-grandsons Zyler, Rhett and Wells, grandson Shane, Kerri Weigum (husband Todd, grandson Harris, Corporal, U.S. Marine Corps, grandson Jack), daughter Kelli Funk (husband Tom, granddaughter Maddison, granddaughter Macy). George is also survived by his brother Ernie Austin and his family of Glasgow, Montana, and sister Carol Austin Netolicky and her family of Windsor Locks, Connecticut. His mischievousness smile and laughter will be missed by many.

Private memorial services will be held at a later date.