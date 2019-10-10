Irene Mae Chenoweth, 85 of Trout Creek Montana passed away September 18, 2019 surrounded by family. She was the daughter of Beryl and Walter Watson. She married Doyle Dean Chenoweth and had four children: Darrell, Del, Ron and Joyce. The family started a farm in Trout Creek.

Irene loved to garden, cook and spend time with her grandkids and great-grandchildren. She had a heart to help and give back to as many as she could and touched the lives of those around her. She enjoyed fishing and running the yard with her two great-grandkids Teian and Airianna. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Walter and Beryl, son Del and daughter Joyce, granddaughter Aleasha, brothers Lee and Russell, sisters Chuckie and Margie and loving husband of 66 years Doyle. Irene is survived by Ron and wife Virginia, Darrell and wife Shawna, along with many other family and friends.

Irene will be remembered with graveside services at the Trout Creek Cemetery in Trout Creek at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019. She requested that only close friends and her family attend.