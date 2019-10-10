Our Viewpoint

Take extra caution on those fall mornings

The first quarter for local schools ends in a couple weeks. The leaves are changing. We’ve had our first snow. It’s time to start preparing for winter. Raking leaves, blowing out sprinkler systems, cleaning gutters and such.

We keep noticing how our morning commute gets darker and darker each day. It’s inevitable, and we keep telling ourselves “only two more months and the days get longer again.” We’ve also been more alert of the kids walking to school as the mornings stay darker. Many kids in the county walk to school, and a little extra attention to those pedestrians helps everyone.

Watch out for those kids who ride the bus as well. We have a lot of respect for bus drivers. Getting all those kids to and from school safely, while being aware of what other drivers are doing when the bus makes stops, and still watching out for animals crossing the road while you're driving a big bus is a huge task. Other drivers need to do their part and be mindful of others on the road, especially those kids getting on and off the bus.

Fall is our favorite season. The leaves changing colors, the fog on the reservoir and chilly weekend mornings that make us curl up with a blanket and a book. But as the daylight dwindles it's important to switch gears while traveling. Happy Fall!