NET-MINDING BELLE COOPER hits a shot against Troy at TFHS last Thursday. Lady Hawks won this match in three sets and will host Eureka Saturday in another District 7B match.

Maybe they should be called the Bash Sisters.

If you put the ball in front of them up at the net, they will gladly bash that tri-colored ball right back at you, again and again, until it finally does not come back. And then they will wait patiently, until the next bashing session arrives, and re...