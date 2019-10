GOD'S FUTURE – The First Baptist Church in Thompson Falls has undergone the beginning groundbreaking stages of a remodeling project that will double the size of the building. Baptist churches throughout the nation are coming together to help construct the church.

Forming a vision for almost 30 years, the First Baptist Church of Thompson Falls plans to see the result of a facility remodel by fall 2020. Ground has been broken, blueprints are complete, builders are scheduled and "God has opened up the windows and poured out a blessing," stated Pastor Jeffrey...