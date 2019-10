HERE COME THE BLUE HAWKS! The Thompson Falls Blue Hawks take the field running through a homecoming banner at Previs Field Friday. Hawks play a rare Thursday game at Troy this week.

Zeroing in on an 8-Man football playoff bid, the Thompson Falls Blue Hawks cannot afford to falter now.

Sitting in a tie for second place with Mission (both teams are 5-1 in Western Conference play and 6-1 overall), the Hawks hit the road this week for a rare Thursday night game at 1-5, 1-5 Troy...