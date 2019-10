READY TO RUN - Competitors, many in costume, take off for the 5k fun run during the Trick or Treat Move Your Feet fun run last Saturday in Thompson Falls.

Last Saturday, The Thompson Falls community gathered at the NorthWestern Energy Power Park, to compete in the Trick or Treat Move Your Feet Fun Run. The event started off with the one-mile fun run, which was then followed by a 5k run. It was a picturesque fall day for the competitors; while the w...