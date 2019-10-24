ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Jay Simons 

Question of the Week

What do you do to get ready for winter?

 
October 24, 2019



JANICE PITTS, Thompson Falls – “Put away your summer furniture, put your garden to bed, make sure you have wood stacked, drain the hoses, buy lots of chocolate and no marshmallows.”

TAMERA WALKER, Thompson Falls – "I need brand new snow tires, my tires are way too old. I live on Cherry Creek and years ago I had an accident and I don’t want to do that again.”

WOODY RAINEY, Thompson Falls –“I put out my plow and four shovels and got out my winter clothes, got lots of firewood split and stacked.”

DENNIS NEWMAN, Thompson Falls – “I go hunting.”

SHERMAN FIELDS, Thompson Falls – “I make sure I have my snowplows ready and my shovels.”

BILL NICKERSON, Plains – “Get lots of firewood and make sure the tractors are full of fuel.”

 
