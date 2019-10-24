City awards Ainsworth bid to local company

A Thompson Falls contractor has been awarded the contract for the Ainsworth Park Project. The Thompson Falls City Council voted last week to give the contract to Taylor Services. The award was made after a third round of request for bids. The first round received no bids and the second round received two bids higher than was budgeted. During the third round, submissions were also received by First Mark Construction of Missoula and Thompson Contracting of Libby. Taylor Services offered the lowest base bid of just under $373,000.

The Ainsworth Park project includes improvements such as a pavilion, restrooms, amphitheater seating, stage and structure, a trail around the park perimeter, a parking area, power and lighting, landscaping, irrigation system updates and site amenities.

Jen Kreiner, executive director of Sanders County Community Development Corporation (SCCDC), which is helping facilitate the project, said she likes working with Taylor Services and said they will definitely go above and beyond for the benefit of community

Also at the council meeting last Tuesday, members voted to participate in a housing assessment with the county. As reported in last week’s Ledger, Mineral and Sanders counties received a grant from the USDA Rural Community Development Initiative to support a study of the counties’ housing needs. The city may be asked to contribute to the study costs as a match for the grant funding.

The assessment, which will be supported by the SCCDC, will be conducted through spring 2020, with project prioritization and determining next steps to be discussed through the remainder of next year.

The next city council meeting with be Tuesday, November 12, at 6 p.m.