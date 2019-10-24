DAV looking for volunteer drivers

Disabled American Veterans is looking for volunteers to help operate the Volunteer Transportation Network to transport veterans to and from their Veterans Administration scheduled appointments free of charge. This service was established in Sanders County in 2006. According to program organizers, the service is vital for veterans due to limited funds, lack of transportation and general mobility issues.

The Sanders County program has experienced a decrease in the number of volunteers available for this service, mostly because they no longer live here. The program has the vehicles needed to operate, but the need exists for volunteer drivers.

Veterans can have appointments in Helena, Missoula, Great Falls, Kalispell or even Whitefish if the veteran needs to board a train for travel out of state. Because of that, each trip requires the volunteer driver to devote the better part of a day to his/her mission. Moreover, a mission may serve more than one veteran, each with a different appointment time.

It is important to note that each volunteer has the prerogative of accepting or declining an invitation for a mission. The pay is not in dollars, but rather the heartfelt thanks of the veteran served. Your service as a volunteer says “thank you” to our veterans in a way your tax dollars cannot, coordinators noted. Volunteers do not need to be veterans.

To become a driver, volunteers will need a completed application and training materials, to provide a copy of their Montana driver’s license, a copy of their auto insurance, and complete a physical exam and background check.

To volunteer or for more information, please call the Local Area Coordinator at (406) 242-0217.