Food banks part of state campaign

Local food banks are again participating in Town Pump’s annual Be a Friend in Deed, Help Those in Need campaign. All funds raised, including local donations and matching funds from Town Pump, go to local food banks.

Donations are tax deductible under provisions of IRS 501(c)3, a provision available to non-profit organizations.

Town Pump matches funds up to $2,500 as well as additional monies dedicated to each food bank from Town Pump’s Charitable Foundation. The company pledges to raise $750,000 this year.

Throughout the state, 85 food banks are participating in the campaign. The annual campaign has raised nearly $33 million for food banks in 17 years including $6.25 million in matching grants from the charitable foundation.

The campaign runs through November 30. Donations may be sent directly to the food banks at the addresses below:

Community Harvest Food Bank, PO Box 314, Thompson Falls 59873.

Plains Community Food Bank, PO Box 767, Plains, MT 59859.

Community Services Fellowship, 1419 Hwy 200, Noxon, MT 59853.

In conjunction with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP), hunters who legally harvest big game during the hunting season can also donate all or part of their meat to feed hungry Montanans.

There is no cost or processing fees for donated meat. Legally harvested big game animals can be donated to Pat’s Wild game at 3605 Highway 200, Trout Creek, MT 59874, or call Pat at 827-1515 or Pargeter at 827-2264 or 827-9897. Roadkill animals are not accepted for the program.

After processing, the meat will be distributed to Community Harvest Food Bank.

Participation by Pat’s and local hunters is the key to success to be able to help provide quality, local protein that is a vital nutrition in a healthy diet, Pargeter said.