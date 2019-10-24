Hunters set for rifle season

FWP reminds of change in T. River district

Montana’s big game hunting season opens this weekend, and local Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) staff are reminding hunters of a key change in a local hunting district.

District 122, in the Thompson River area, will no longer have an antlerless white-tailed deer harvest the first and last weeks of the season. FWP Biologist Bruce Sterling said that this is unique to the 122 district. In other hunting districts, hunters can harvest an antlerless white-tailed deer with a general license during the first and last weeks of the season. Sterling said that the change was made in the Thompson River district due to concerns expressed by residents in the area and due to population numbers. Youth 12-15 years old and hunters with a permit to hunt from the vehicle will still be allowed to harvest an antlerless white-tailed deer during the entire season, as are the hunters with the B licenses for that district.

“This is a big change for our area,” Sterling said, “and hunters need to be aware of it when they are in district 122.”

Sterling noted that the last three years have not been kind to local game populations and recruitment numbers are down for deer and elk. Depressed populations could affect the big-game harvest in the county. However, Sterling added that the hunting season runs late this year, through December 1. Having a later season means a higher probability of having snow in the valleys during the hunting season. He said that though population numbers are down for deer and elk, FWP’s spring surveys showed a higher population of bull elk.

Another factor impacting the hunting season in Sanders County is chronic wasting disease. Although no deer have tested positive in Sanders County, the proximity to the Libby Management Zone and required testing of harvested animals has FWP reminding hunters to be aware. FWP will not collect samples to test for CWD in Sanders County. That includes at the check station that will be open Saturdays and Sundays west of Thompson Falls near the Thompson Falls Rural Fire District station. While FWP will not collect samples from animals harvested in Sanders County, hunters can collect their own samples, send them to FWP in Bozeman and FWP will pay to have the sample tested. The FWP website (fwp.mt.gov, click on the “CWD” button on the right) has information and videos to inform hunters of how to collect a sample if they wish to have a deer tested for CWD. The required forms are also available on the website. Sterling said local hunters have expressed concerns about CWD and are curious about the disease. “Interest has definitely picked up,” he said.

Sterling said that while CWD has not been detected in Sanders County, it’s important for hunters to do their part to help slow the spread of the disease. He noted that hunters should get in the practice of disposing of carcasses properly, not leaving them in the woods but of bagging up all material and disposing of them at a local landfill. “That will help slow the spread of CWD,” he said. FWP has set strict guidelines for disposing of white-tailed deer harvested in the Libby Management Zone.

Hunters should check their licenses in advance, and anyone with faded licenses can have them replaced at no cost at their regional FWP office. After Oct. 24, the cost will be $5 for each license replaced at a license provider. However, FWP will reimburse the cost to hunters and anglers who mail in a receipt along with their faded license and tags. These can be mailed to the address above. If you’ve already paid to have your license replaced, you can submit your receipt to FWP for reimbursement. Another option for replacing your license is to go to fwp.mt.gov, login to MyFWP and request a digital version of your license to print at home or download to a smart phone. Digital licenses are good for everything but a carcass tag.

Sterling reminds hunters to read the hunting regulations to inform themselves of any regulations in the area. He said that because of CWD in the Libby area, Sanders County may see more hunters from out of the area. For more information or the updated hunting regulations, go to fwp.mt.gov.