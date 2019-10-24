ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Justice COurt

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

 
October 24, 2019



Montana Highway Patrol

Raven Sankey, 41, seatbelt violation, $20.

Robert Butte, 64, careless driving, $135.

Kevin Winkel, 38, day speeding, $70.

Blake McDonald, 17, day speeding, 70.

Richard Sorlie, 48, day speeding, $20.

Rory Bogan, 34, day speeding, $70.

William Halberg, 20, night speeding, $120.

Kyle Managhan, 37, operating without liability insurance in effect, 4th or subsequent offense, $525; speeding in restricted zone, $85.

Jerry Austin, 77, fail to carry proof of insurance, 2nd offense, $85; seatbelt violation, $20.

Alisha Dugopolski, 35, day speeding, $20.

Jeffery Shoe, 46, day speeding, $70.

Tung Nguyen, 35, speeding in restricted zone, $85.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Silas Printz-Hay, 17, operating without liability insurance in effect, 1st offense, $85.

Reece Cobeen, 64, criminal trespass to property, $100.

Jason Smith, 40, reckless driving, 1st offense, $185.

Motor Carrier Services

Caddo Gardner, 34, exceed 34,000 lbs tandem axle weight limit, $160.

 
