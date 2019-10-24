Justice COurt
Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden
October 24, 2019
Montana Highway Patrol
Raven Sankey, 41, seatbelt violation, $20.
Robert Butte, 64, careless driving, $135.
Kevin Winkel, 38, day speeding, $70.
Blake McDonald, 17, day speeding, 70.
Richard Sorlie, 48, day speeding, $20.
Rory Bogan, 34, day speeding, $70.
William Halberg, 20, night speeding, $120.
Kyle Managhan, 37, operating without liability insurance in effect, 4th or subsequent offense, $525; speeding in restricted zone, $85.
Jerry Austin, 77, fail to carry proof of insurance, 2nd offense, $85; seatbelt violation, $20.
Alisha Dugopolski, 35, day speeding, $20.
Jeffery Shoe, 46, day speeding, $70.
Tung Nguyen, 35, speeding in restricted zone, $85.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Silas Printz-Hay, 17, operating without liability insurance in effect, 1st offense, $85.
Reece Cobeen, 64, criminal trespass to property, $100.
Jason Smith, 40, reckless driving, 1st offense, $185.
Motor Carrier Services
Caddo Gardner, 34, exceed 34,000 lbs tandem axle weight limit, $160.
