CAMAS PRAIRIE - After numerous years fighting several major health issues, Howard S. Webber, Jr. passed away peacefully, at his home on the family ranch, October 17, 2019.

Howie was born to Howard Sr. and Mabel Webber in Missoula on July 15, 1946. He was born into a home with two much older sisters, so his youth was spent having the kind of adventures that could only be lived by a young only-child on a ranch. Howie attended Camas Prairie School until the eighth grade, then moved on to Hot Springs High School, graduating in 1964. It was there that he met the love of his life and wife of nearly 54 years, Alice Kopp.

After graduating high school, working a handful of jobs, and attending Heavy Equipment Operation school, his country called in 1965 and he served three years in the Army Corp of Engineers. He was assigned for most of his Army career in West Germany, spending over two years there with Alice and oldest son Tom, as well as many friends. After being discharged from the Army, Howie and Alice returned to the family ranch.

Howie enjoyed his life. He worked the family ranch all his life, as well as other jobs, but his true passion was trucking and Peterbilts. He drove for numerous small companies hauling logs, equipment, bees, hay, and anything else that needed moved. He developed some of his longest and most cherished friendships with the people he drove for and worked with. To help keep this passion alive, a Peterbilt 359 with his name on the door is still parked in the yard of his and Alice’s home.

Howie was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Helen & Jean, four brothers-in-law, two nieces, and four nephews. He is survived by his wife Alice, sons Tom (Heidi) and Brian (Sarah) and daughter Sheri Lien (Craig), four grandsons, three granddaughters, two great-grandsons, sister-in-law Randi Kopp and numerous nieces and nephews.

Howie had too many friends to count and a large extended family. They are all invited to a memorial gathering which will be held at the Camas Prairie Gym (Hwy 382) on November 2 at 2 p.m. Refreshments will be furnished.

The family requests that any memorials be made to Howie’s favorite charities:

Camas Prairie Neighbors, c/o Dale Neiman, 251 Camas Creek Road, Plains, MT 59859 or Shriners Children’s Hospital, Office of Development, P.O. Box 2472, Spokane, WA 99204.