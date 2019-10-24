Robert "Michael" Gillmore succumbed to cancer after a 3-month battle. He was 64.

Michael was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado, raised in Roseville, California. He came to Montana 18 years ago to enjoy the good life. Michael had a zest for life. He loved hunting, fishing, golf and more golf.

He leaves behind his best buddy/brother Steve (Karen), nephew Harry, niece Samantha, longtime companion JoAnn, his kitty Bob, along with numerous very special friends including all the girlfriends he had who were not aware they were his girlfriends.

Michael will truly be missed.

A celebration of life will be held at the Lakeside Motel & Resort in Trout Creek on Saturday, November 9, from 2 to 4 p.m.