ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Robert Michael Gillmore

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

October 24, 2019

MICHAEL GILLMORE

Robert "Michael" Gillmore succumbed to cancer after a 3-month battle. He was 64.

Michael was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado, raised in Roseville, California. He came to Montana 18 years ago to enjoy the good life. Michael had a zest for life. He loved hunting, fishing, golf and more golf.

He leaves behind his best buddy/brother Steve (Karen), nephew Harry, niece Samantha, longtime companion JoAnn, his kitty Bob, along with numerous very special friends including all the girlfriends he had who were not aware they were his girlfriends.

Michael will truly be missed.

A celebration of life will be held at the Lakeside Motel & Resort in Trout Creek on Saturday, November 9, from 2 to 4 p.m.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2019 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 10/24/2019 14:12