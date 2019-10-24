Our Viewpoint

Having local services vital for our veterans

In last week's Ledger, we wrote about a plan to open a Veterans Service Office (VSO) in Sanders County. Two groups, Joint Operation Mariposa in Plains and The United States of Hope in Missoula, are leading the effort. Veterans and organizers approached the Sanders County Commissioners with the plan. At this point in the plan, they are seeking letters of support in order to help secure funding sources.

We have seen through the efforts of family members and friends how veterans sometimes struggle to access the benefits they earn, get appointments scheduled or even find transportation to medical appointments. When you need help and have to call and wait on hold and be transferred to multiple people, or if you have to drive 100 miles or more to an office for support, it gets frustrating.

There are many local organizations, including VFW posts, American Legion, the Sanders County Veterans Transportation and Joint Operation Mariposa, among others, that help our local veterans. A Veterans Affairs representative comes to the county once a month, with limited appointments available.

Having a local VSO would be a great service to our veterans. As Veterans Day approaches in just a few weeks and you are looking for a way to honor veterans, consider writing a letter of support for the local VSO effort. Letters can be sent to Joint Operation Mariposa, P.O. Box 261, Plains, MT 59859.

We commend these organizations, volunteers and veterans looking to help others in Sanders County. The holiday season is nearing and this is just another example of the kindness and caring of the residents of Sanders County and their willingness to help others.