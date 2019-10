Jim Elliott, I liked your article in this week’s paper titled “Why Columbus?” (Oct. 17 Ledger) It’s true the European invaders did inadvertently introduce Smallpox and measles to the native inhabitants. However, you forgot to mention that in return they were gifted with the curse of tobacco and syphilis. In the long run I don’t know who won or lost in that exchange.

Robert Cheshire

Noxon, Montana