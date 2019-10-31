TFHS Honor Society plans blood drive

NEW MEMBERS of the Thompson Falls High School Honor Society were inducted earlier this month. Pictures are (front row from left) Renee Pearson, Jasmine Pearson, Alorah Velez, Scarlette Schwindt, Trae Thilmony and Elli Pardee; (back row from left) Veronica Hanks, Alex Vogelsang, Lance Palmer, Nathan Schrader, Sidney Akinde, Benjamin Croft and Tyler Battles.

Thompson Falls High School Honor Society is once again hosting their annual American Red Cross Blood Drive. Unlike prior years, the society is opening the event to the public in hopes of serving more donors.

Tuesday, November 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the high school gymnasium, the American Red Cross will be available to take donations. Appointments can be made by contacting school Counselor Jodi Morgan at (406) 827-7209 or registering online at redcrossblood.org. Donors must be in good general health, at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and not have donated blood within the last 56 days.

"We usually just do it within the high school and district," Morgan stated, but students are hoping to generate a greater interest in donating, "so we are opening it up to the community."

The American Red Cross states that every 2 seconds someone in the U.S. requires a blood transfusion, and that a single donor can save three lives. By separating the red blood cells, platelets and plasma from one another, a single donation can be used by three different people in need.