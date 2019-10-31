ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Hwy 200 project resumes

Wildlife deterrent mats being installed

 
October 31, 2019



Construction crews returned to Highway 200 east of Thompson Falls this week, working to install an electric wildlife deterrent system across the roadway.

The Montana Department of Transportation (DOT) project will take 2-3 weeks to complete, depending on weather. Crews will be working on both ends of the project area to install electric mats across the roadway. The mats discourage wildlife from crossing by delivering a mild, but harmless, electric shock.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane with pilot cars guiding vehicles through the construction. DOT says motorists can expect 10- to 15-minute delays. At night, both lanes of traffic will be open and traffic signals will be at both ends of the project, similar to during the main phase of the project earlier this year. The speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph during construction.

The project to widen 2.7 miles of Highway 200 east of Thompson River began last fall, with the bulk of construction earlier this year. Along with widening the travel lanes to 12 feet, 4-foot-wide shoulders and guardrails were added. The wildlife deterrent mats, fencing and a wildlife crossing underpass bridge were part of the project in an effort to reduce the number of wildlife killed on the road. The roadway will be chip sealed in summer 2020.

For more information on the projects, go to http://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/east-thompsonriver.

 
