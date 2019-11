WAYSIDE, NEW BUT THE SAME – Ownership of the Wayside Bar, Grill and Casino has been taken over by Kristin and Erick Miller of Clark Fork, Idaho. They state no changes will be made to the menu or events held at the bar. They are planning to add some events, including the first Annual Ice Fishing Tournament in January.

If it isn't broke, don't fix it. These are words Erick and Kristin Miller are living by. As new owners of the Wayside Bar, Grill and Casino in Trout Creek, they took ownership of a good thing in September and plan to keep it that way.

"The only thing changing is employee based," Erick stated. "We...