Investing in public spaces helps towns

Growing up in Sanders County, you didn't want out-of-staters to move in for fear that they would come and change everything. As we have spent most our lives here, we realize the old "not much changes in a small town" is true. Each of our communities has that small-town feel that we love.

In Thompson Falls and Plains, we've seen the cities investing in resources such as roads and infrastructure. In both of those communities, work is progressing on much needed repairs to the public pools. To some, repairs and improvements to the city pools and parks may seem like a frivolous expense. But those amenities that provide recreation opportunities for not only residents but our many visitors is important for us.

The City of Thompson Falls recently awarded a contract for the revitalization efforts at Ainsworth Park. We've heard some rumblings about why the city is spending money on that space and that the city has enough parks that don't get adequate use. We remember growing up with Ainsworth as the prime location for car shows and baseball games. Having the space sit empty and overgrown does not help our community.

As our communities continue to make improvements, we will continue to support their efforts. We look forward to next summer when the kids' swimming lessons, aquacise classes and Plains Piranha meets can return.