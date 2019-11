Red Ribbon Week activities, though fun, teach important lessons

BRINGING AWARENESS to the effects of alcohol and drugs was the focus at Thompson Falls Schools during Red Ribbon Week. Junior Faith Frields struggles to weave through cones while she is feeling the simulated effects of alcohol.

Joining the nation in celebrating Red Ribbon Week October 23 - 31, Thompson Falls School staff spent the week brining student awareness to substance use and its adverse effects. The Red Ribbon operation is the largest and oldest drug prevention awareness program in the nation.

Kicking off the we...