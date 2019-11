Teams, including Blue Hawks, travel hundreds of miles for playoffs

PREPPING FOR THE BIG GAME last week, Thompson Falls freshmen students Austin Goatley (left), Ty Hedahl (right, front), Thane Curry (middle) and Colton Wormwood assisted Athletic Director Jake Mickelson in painting the Thompson Falls TF logo midfield Thursday afternoon.

Football playoff fever is gripping Sanders County and the only cure for this affliction is to keep on playing, and winning, as long as possible. Hopefully right up into championship weekend near the end of November.

Two Sanders County teams remain in the hunt for State championships in the Monta...