FIRST BLOOD! Rylan Weltz scored the first touchdown in Noxon's playoff game with Roy-Winifred Saturday on this run. Roy-Winifred edged the Red Devils 38-29.

NOXON – No one's patsy on the football field any longer, the Noxon Red Devils have earned respect for the program and the school over the last several years as evidenced by the Devils' third straight State 6-Man playoff appearance.

Coach Bart Haflich and his Red Devils completed a fine 2019 fo...