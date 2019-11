Lady Devils win third in 14C classic

A TIME TO KILL - Hot Springs' Lily Winn rises up for a kill shot attempt as Emma Morgan of Plains looks to defend the play in Noxon Thursday. Heat won in three sets.

NOXON – Everyone wins in wars like this – the players, the fans, the sport itself.

Volleyball teams from District 14C waged post-season war in the conference tournament in Noxon Thursday and Friday, and the net battles ended up going into extra matches as Charlo and Hot Springs faced off thr...