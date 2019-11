The Blue Hawk Wrestling Club competed in Kellogg Saturday.

In the Pre-Bantam class Ryker Hill went 2-1 in matches and Neala Block 3-0.

In the Bantam weights, Hartleigh Block won second place at 43 pounds, Maddox VanElswyk took third at 53, Caz Seretzke was fourth at 56 and Chase Geigling fourth...