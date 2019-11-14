ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

MURDER MYSTERY

 
November 14, 2019

Ed Moreth

Private Eye Dudley Sharpe, played by Dawson Brown, gets payment from Seymour Twitt, played by Danyon Heingartner in the comedy play "Murder at the Orient Express," which, unlike "Murder on the Orient Express," takes place in a Chinese restaurant. The play is being put on by the Plains School Drama Club. Twitt has been receiving threatening letters and hires Sharpe to find out who is sending the letters but is killed before the private eye can catch the culprit. The 14 club cast members from seventh grade to seniors have been rehearsing for five weeks. The play will take place at the Sanders County Fairgrounds pavilion on Friday, Nov. 15, and Saturday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. each day. Tickets are $5. The play will be directed by Terri Henry and Cathy Emmett.

 
