TF students team up to prevent bullying

POSITIVE IMPACT - School counselor Rob Christensen talks with Thompson Falls elementary and junior high students on what it means to have a positive impact on their school and community.

Thompson Falls students last week learned what it means to be positive role models and leave positive footprints at school and in the community.

Students in grades K-8 on last Wednesday attended an assembly led by counselor Rob Christensen. They watched a video presented by the Olweus Bullying Pr...