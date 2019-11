FLAG LESSON – Buddy Farmer and his son, Cash, show a class of first graders how to fold an American flag, something they have practiced.

Seventeen boys and girls of Denise Montgomery's first grade class had special guests and got a flag folding lesson Monday afternoon as a special Veterans Day treat.

U.S. Air Force veteran Ed Farmer of Plains talked to the kids about the history and etiquette of the American flag. His son, Buddy,...