Blue Slide repairs resume

MDT to install larger culvert

Construction on the second phase of the Blue Slide Road Project nine miles west of Thompson Falls will resume next week. A larger culvert will be installed at Cougar Creek and rocks removed uphill.

Work is anticipated to begin Nov. 18. The project will take 2-3 weeks to complete depending on weather and one lane will remain open. Flaggers and signs will help with traffic control. Motorists will be traveling on gravel at reduced speeds during the construction.

The project is reconstructing a small section of Blue Slide Road that was severely damaged on April 28, 2018, when heavy spring snowmelt combined with heavy rain caused Cougar Creek to overflow and wash out the gravel beneath the pavement.

The first phase of the project involved stabilizing the roadway, evaluating the washout and developing long-term design plans to improve this section of Blue Slide Road. After analysis of the washout and contributing factors, MDT determined that installing a larger culvert at Cougar Creek would be the best way to address the issues at this location.

Sign up for construction email updates by texting BLUESLIDE to 22828. Questions and comments can be directed to Brandon Coates at [email protected] or by phone at (406) 465-3350. For more information and updates regarding the project, visit http://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/blueslide.