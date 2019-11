Clark Fork Valley Hospital earns Baby Friendly title

BABY CARE - Sara Nestor, RN, a Certified Lactation Counselor at Clark Fork Valley Hospital, cares for a newborn. The hospital recently was designated Baby Friendly for their efforts to care for mothers and babies.

Clark Fork Valley Hospital (CFVH) recently achieved the highly prestigious international Baby-Friendly designation after a rigorous review process conducted by Baby-Friendly USA, the organization responsible for bestowing this certification in the United States.

"This designation is the culminati...