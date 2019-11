HAWK SENIOR Nate Wilhite runs for a big gain against Twin Bridges in the first round of the 8-Man playoffs in Thompson Falls Nov. 1. Thompson Falls fell to the No. 1 Fairview Warriors in Fairview Saturday.

It ended about two weeks too soon, but the Thompson Falls Blue Hawk football team completed season play with a 66-6 loss to No. 1 ranked Fairview in faraway Fairview Saturday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the Montana 8-Man playoffs.

Although the end came quickly, Thompson Falls fans will not...