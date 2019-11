Just miss earning a trip to State B in Bozeman

LEVITATING LADY HAWK Scarlette Schwindt swings at a kill attempt against Deer Lodge Thursday as teammate Brooke Bowlin and the line judge keep a close eye on the action. Hawks defeated Deer Lodge and Anaconda in Eureka Thursday.

EUREKA – They were hoping and playing for Bozeman but the Lady Hawks' mighty fine volleyball season ended in Eureka Saturday with a third place finish in the Western B divisional tournament.

Since only the top two teams – champion Florence and runner-up Anaconda – move on to the State B to...