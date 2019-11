Hot Springs woman active in community despite disability

HENRY BY HER SIDE, Renea Keough is completely blind due to an eye infection she contracted years ago. Her guide dog, Henry, helps Keough get through her daily tasks and while making telephone reassurance calls to the elderly for Sanders County Council on Aging.

Renea Keough has recently been in the spotlight while running for Hot Springs Town Council. Despite losing the race earlier this month, she remains positive. "I really did want to win, but it is OK," she said with gratitude. "I am really excited for who won, to get new blood in there. I had my ch...