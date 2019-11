Justice Court Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden November 21, 2019



Sanders County Sheriff’s Office Lawrence Molzhon, 31, driving a motor vehicle while privilege is suspended, $275; owner permitting operation of vehicle without liability insurance, 1st offense, $85. Charles Handcock, 59, disorderly conduct, $185. Paul Posey, 69, disorderly conduct, 5 days jail;...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.