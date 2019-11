PAVING THE WAY – Sanders County Community Mental Health Center, of Western Montana Mental Health Center, is offering services for substance abuse and addiction. Pete Reinschmidt, Licensed Addiction Counselor, has recently joined the team of mental health professionals providing substance use counseling.

"This is not judgment. It is about helping people become the best they can be!" emphasized Pete Reinschmidt, Licensed Addiction Counselor, who is two months into a new counseling program at Western Montana Mental Health Center (WMMHC). "It is about the individual, it is not about the substance,"...