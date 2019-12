VFW Auxiliary sends care packages to service members

LOADING UP – Ladies from the VFW Post 3596 Auxiliary fill care packages destined for military service members for Christmas. From the left are Jan Oelshlager, Sandy Thompson and Deborah Davis.

VFW Post 3596 Auxiliary members gathered Monday to send care packages to military people who are away from home.

It was all part of the "Goody Boxes For Service Personnel" program, which the Plains VFW has been doing since World War II, said Nora Verpoorten, an Auxiliary member since 1985 and on...