SOLO PILGRIM – First grader Palmer Revier is the only pilgrim at the Plains Elementary School re-enactment of the first Thanksgiving.

At the "first" Thanksgiving celebration in 1621, the Wampanoag Indians just showed up, but at Plains Elementary School, the Native American participation was planned and welcomed.

Denise Montgomery's first graders decided to have a re-enactment of the famous feast that was held 398 years ago in...