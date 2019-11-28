Question of the Week
What are you thankful for this year?
November 28, 2019
SARAH FAIRBANK, Thompson Falls — “My family.”
MELISSA TOTZAUER, Trout Creek —
“My family, for sure.”
MJ YECKLEY,
Thompson Falls — “My family, and breathing. I’m 75 years old, so of course breathing.”
BETTY ANN YECKLEY, Thompson Falls — “Life itself, and family is very important to me.”
SHANE RICHMAN, Washington — “Family.”
BOB SINK, Thompson Falls — “My son, his wife and their daughters. The Lions Manor, it’s a wonderful place to live. And my health, it's better just by living in Thompson Falls.”
