By Miriah Kardelis 

Question of the Week

What are you thankful for this year?

 
November 28, 2019



SARAH FAIRBANK, Thompson Falls — “My family.”

MELISSA TOTZAUER, Trout Creek —

“My family, for sure.”

MJ YECKLEY,

Thompson Falls — “My family, and breathing. I’m 75 years old, so of course breathing.”

BETTY ANN YECKLEY, Thompson Falls — “Life itself, and family is very important to me.”

SHANE RICHMAN, Washington — “Family.”

BOB SINK, Thompson Falls — “My son, his wife and their daughters. The Lions Manor, it’s a wonderful place to live. And my health, it's better just by living in Thompson Falls.”


 
