BEYOND THE BASICS

Lonepine General Store offers more than snacks and fuel

MORE THAN A CONVENIENCE STORE - The Lonepine General Store provides the community with the basic grocery necessities, along with beer and wine and an extensive array of gifts.

December marks one year since the re-opening of the Lonepine General Store. Mother and daughter duo Traci Salmi and Lindsey Heron, along with their close family friend Rae Herman, purchased the Lonepine General Store and the surrounding property a little over a year ago.

What started out as a small crafts business called Mimzie's Creations about five years ago has now been cultivated into a local community hub that will continue to grow and develop as the years go on. While the idea to expand their passion for homemade gifts and decor is still close to their hearts, the three owners saw a need in the community to provide not only a local convenience store, but a place to go for any shopping needs people may have in this rural part of Montana. "We are adding more inventory as time goes on. We try to accommodate the people, and the things they are wanting," Salmi stated.

The Lonepine General Store carries an array of snacks and food, along with wine and beer. You will find an inclusive array of homemade gifts and decor. They are an official carrier of Myra Bags, as well as the CC Beanies. There are personalized shirts, local Montana huckleberry products, wooden signs, personalized tumblers and glasses, wood turned products made in Montana, as well as candles made by local artists. The store also has a large automotive section that includes automotive batteries for your car. Another benefit they provide to the community is 24-hour pay at the pump fuel.

While the first year in business is a challenge for anyone, let alone a business in such a rural area, the ladies have not let the hardships stop them from providing quality products and service to the local neighborhood.

"We've had great local community support," Salmi said. "Everyone has been patient and understanding while we are getting the kinks worked out."

What sets this business apart from the rest are the high regards they have for good customer service.

Miriah Kardelis MORE THAN A CONVENIENCE STORE

"The service that we provide, you won't find anywhere else. It's because we all live locally. We also get people from all over the world, and I've been to other stores like ours, and I wasn't treated with as much care as we treat our customers with," stated Herman.

The Lonepine General store in many ways likes to give back to the community, with a seasonal antique shop next door, as well as their new neighbor, Stomping Grounds Espresso. They have been bringing in local high school kids for job shadowing and career development.

"These kids get to learn about the business on many levels. We have a multitude of things we are able to teach the young students, we care about our community, and we really are invested in the community," Herman said.

To celebrate their big milestone in business, the Lonepine General Store will celebrate with a one-year anniversary party on December 14. There will be a small craft fair with local artists selling their homemade crafts, free photos with Santa and refreshments from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stop by, get your photo taken with Santa and get some local holiday shopping done.