Sheriff's Log November 28, 2019



Ambulance calls: T. Falls, 2; Noxon, 1; Dixon, 2; Plains, 2, Hot Springs, 1. Monday, November 18 Alarm, Hot Springs. Road hazard, blockage, T. Falls. Suspicious activity, T. Falls. Child custody issues, Plains. Logging operation was vandalized, tools and fuel taken, T. Falls. Fire, Heron. Report...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.