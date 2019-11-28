Daniel Robert McLinden, Sr. passed peacefully away Monday, November 25, surrounded by family at his son's home in St. Regis. Dan was born on the family farm at Trout Creek, Montana on May 6, 1930. He attended grade school in Trout Creek and high school in Noxon. He married his sweetheart, Shirley Dickson on July 15, 1950.

Dan and Shirley raised their family of six kids at their home on Wanless Lane in Trout Creek, Montana. His passions were his family, logging, and basketball.

Dan had an amazing positive attitude throughout his lifetime which kept him healthy and able to enjoy a full outdoor life, beating the odds many times when life presented challenges. Dan and his family and friends got to share stories of his many amazing adventures during his last several weeks. It seems that no matter what, if his family needed help with anything, he would drop what he was doing and be there for them.

Dan's legacy as a talented and respected logger began when his dad brought him into the horse logging business at only 12 years old. It continued into another generation as he taught his son Roger and they logged together for parts of 40 years. He was still logging with grandson James until well over age 88. He enjoyed being a cat skinner and could fell a tree on the mark so was always called upon whenever a challenge arose.

Both Dan and Shirley were lifetime supporters of Noxon Red Devils basketball. Wherever Dan worked he always made it home by Friday night to watch his kids play. From little tykes to high schoolers and town teams he was there, playing, coaching, or refereeing. Dan fostered hundreds of young basketballers with encouragement and advice after each game, no matter which team they played for. If you knew basketball, you knew Dan!

For two summers Dan was on an Alaskan adventure, logging, hauling and constructing on tundra and over icy rivers and trails. He also spent many summers in the haying business with son Bob and showed more than a few grandkids how to buck bales. Also an avid hunter he could out-walk his children and grandchildren on steep mountains and trails for most of his life.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents Patrick and Myrtle McLinden, brothers Malvin McLinden and Patrick McLinden, sisters Evelyn Hedlund, Lenora Hyland, Nellie McLinden, Irene Miner, Myrtle McLinden, Rosalia Torgrimson and Gloria Thomas, son-in-law Paul Lippott, and grandchildren Leila McLinden and Nicholas Trochman.

He is survived by wife Shirley of Trout Creek; siblings Barney (Jo) McLinden of Heron and James McLinden of Trout Creek, Kenny Torgrimson of St. Ignatius and Carol McLinden of Spokane; his children Daniel Robert Jr. (Gay) McLinden of Noxon, Roger (Linda) McLinden of St. Regis, Teresa Lippott of Trout Creek, Wanda Lightner of Libby, Jim McLinden and Alan (Sandy) McLinden of Winnemucca, Nevada; 19 grandchildren Kris (Monica) McLinden, Scott (Michelle) McLinden, Dan McLinden, James (Jamie) Peterson, Nancy (Doug) Fisher, Michelle Byrd, Brandt (Danielle) McLinden, Blaine (Tairen) McLinden, Kim (Luke) Davis, Brandy (Chad) Leach, Tina McLinden, Shantell (Mike) Kohler, Cecil McLinden, Amy McLinden, Craig McLinden, Robert (Wendy) Trickey, Robert (Marla) Cowan, Lora (Eddie) Gust, Wanda (Randy) Trochman, plus 38 great grandchildren and 12 great great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Dan's life is pending for Sunday, Dec 1. Contact a family member for details.