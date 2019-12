COACH-QUARTERBACK DISCUSSION between Hot Springs' Jim Lawson and Brandon Knudsen was captured during a game in Hot Springs early this past season.

Sanders County 6-Man football teams Hot Springs and Noxon are well represented on the Western division all-conference team as both teams earned two All-State nods and one other all-conference spot each on the 2019 team.

From Hot Springs, senior Brandon Knudsen was the highest point earner in the...