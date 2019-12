GENTLE BEARS - Brenda and Scott Crowe, owners of Redemption Ranch in Thompson Falls are passionate about the healing effects their dogs Zachariah (black and white) and his mother Bubbles have on those who visit the ranch. The lineage owned by the Crowes goes back to Bubbles' mother, Danni.

Dog – man's best friend.

If you ask Scott and Brenda Crowe, God gives every living thing a purpose. According to them, their Akita dogs provide healing, laughter and compassion to those who visit Redemption Ranch, the Crowe's Christian-based, healing resort.

Although all the Crowe's Akita pu...