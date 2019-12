COLORFUL MESSAGES – Steve Seilhymer (left) and Nowell Wierleske send lanterns into the night as part of the Cancer Network of Sanders County Lantern Launch at the Sanders County Fairgrounds.

They looked like colorful stars drifting into the cold night over the Sanders County Fairgrounds Saturday night. It was the annual Chinese Lantern Launch put on by the Cancer Network of Sanders County (CNSC), a fundraiser geared to help only Sanders County people who have been diagnosed with canc...