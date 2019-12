LEAN YOUR EAR THIS WAY – Seven-year-old Jordan White of Dixon whispers to Santa Claus what he wants for Christmas. Nearly a dozen children told St. Nick what they wanted for Christmas at the Paradise Center's 3rd Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration on Sunday.

Santa Claus made an early appearance in Paradise to help ring in the holidays this year as a special guest at the 3rd Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration, which included songs, goodies and colorful decorations.

More than 80 people from Plains, Paradise, Thompson Falls, Dixon, Superior, an...